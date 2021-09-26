While walking her dog, a felony on probation allegedly kidnaps and rapes a 14-year-old girl.

A 22-year-old guy was arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina, for allegedly kidnapping and rapping a 14-year-old girl when she was out walking her dog.

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department accused Tyquan Osborne, a convicted felon on probation, with his alleged involvement in the sexual assault, according to WBTV.

According to the Charlotte Observer, quoting Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the victim claimed on Sept. 15 that a man approached her while she was walking her dog around the 900 block of West Sugar Creek Road.

Before reportedly violently forcing the 14-year-old into a car, the male had a friendly conversation with her. According to authorities, he then reportedly transported her to another location where he sexually abused her.

According to authorities, the girl was treated at a local hospital and evidence was collected.

Osborne was recognized as the culprit, and arrest warrants were filed for him. It was not stated how he was identified as the suspect by officials.

Osborne was apprehended without incident on Thursday.

He allegedly had a stolen gun in his possession at the time of his arrest, according to police.

Three counts of statutory rape, three counts of indecent liberties with a minor, first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon were filed against Osborne on Friday.

According to Fox 8, during the inquiry, it was discovered that Osborne had been detained at least ten times before.

According to the report, he was involved in assault on a female, car larceny, shooting into an occupied residence, armed robbery, and guns possession.

The inquiry into Osborne’s most recent case is still underway. Authorities are asking for help from the public if they have any information on the 14-year-old girl’s kidnapping and rape.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to phone the police at 911. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted anonymously at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.