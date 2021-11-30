While waiting on the bus after school, a 14-year-old was shot 18 times.

A 14-year-old boy was shot 18 times while waiting for a SEPTA bus to take him home from school in Philadelphia on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The boy has been identified as Samir Jefferson, the latest victim in a string of homicides in the Pennsylvania city since the beginning of the year, according to the Associated Press.

Just before 3:30 p.m., Jefferson was waiting for a bus in a North Philadelphia neighborhood. According to NBC 10, two unknown shooters exited a vehicle, approached him, and opened fire. As Jefferson escaped, the shooters pursued him and fired at least 36 shots.

According to NBC 10, he was struck at least 18 times and slumped on the sidewalk before being taken to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead shortly after 4 p.m.

According to a police incident report from Philadelphia, authorities had not found a motive for the shooting as of early Tuesday. According to police, they discovered multiple security cameras in the vicinity where the incident occurred, which they thought would aid in the investigation.

Bullet holes were visible on the walls of a nearby Rite Aid, and bullet marks were strewn across the sidewalk and roadway. According to NBC 10, someone had also scribbled “RIP Samir” on the sidewalk.

A 16-year-old boy was shot eight times in North Philadelphia the day before the deadly incident. According to NBC 10, a 21-year-old Temple University student was shot and killed off-campus during a heist on Sunday afternoon.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The shooting outside the busy pharmacy was witnessed by a lot of individuals and at least partially recorded on surveillance camera, according to police sources. Officials told WPVI-TV that they had questioned two people of interest, but no charges had been filed as of early Tuesday.

According to police department statistics, there have been 508 killings in Philadelphia in 2021, the highest amount since at least 1990 and 12% more than the same period previous year. More than 30 victims under the age of 18 have been killed in these killings.

“Another young life was sacrificed to senseless gun violence earlier today—the fourth since yesterday,” Police Commissioner Danielle said. This is a condensed version of the information.