While waiting for the school bus, a student was shot in the head by a friend.

After being shot in the head by another student while waiting for a school bus on Tuesday, a 16-year-old Georgia High School student is on life support.

According to NBC’s 11 Alive in Atlanta, the victim has been named as Timothy Barnes Jr. by his mother, LaToya Nicholson.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the shooter was identified as Serar Shakiib Abdi, 17, who was detained and charged with aggravated assault and carrying a weapon during the commission of a felony.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. in Atlanta’s Saddle Shoals neighborhood, according to authorities.

Barnes’ health is in jeopardy. “He’s on life support, and it’s up to me to decide whether or not to remove him from it. He’s currently brain-dead, but they’re doing everything they can to keep him alive “According to Nicholson.

According to officials, both youngsters attend Gwinnett County Schools.

Shane Orr, the high school principal, sent an emailed statement to the kids’ families about the incident.

“While this incident occurred outside of school, it affects everyone in the Central community, including our students, family, staff, and neighborhood. We appreciate your support of our students and school as usual, and we ask that we all be there for each other at this trying time,” he added.

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of a long-running feud between the two parties involved. Lt. Parker validated the information “In the past, the two had some sort of disagreement. They’ve known one other since elementary school and have lately had a squabble “He told CNN about it.

Abdi is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail right now.

