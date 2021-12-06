While volunteering at a Massachusetts farm, an elderly woman was killed by a sheep.

According to reports, an elderly volunteer at a Massachusetts farm died after being repeatedly injured by a sheep.

According to NBC Boston, Kim Taylor, 73, of Wellesley, was assisting at Cultivate Care Farms when she was repeatedly rammed by a sheep on Saturday morning.

Taylor received serious injuries and died into cardiac arrest shortly after first responders arrived at the farm, according to police.

According to NBC Boston, Taylor was rushed to Marlborough Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

One sheep was engaged in the deadly occurrence at the farm, according to police, and animal control has begun working with personnel to decide what will happen to the sheep.

Officers first refused to say what kind of animal was involved in Taylor’s death, but on Sunday, they provided more details.

All of the livestock at Cultivate Care Farms are comfort animals, according to police, and the site supports people in an effort to better their mental health.

Cultivate Care Farms issued the following statement on their website: “Cultivate Care Farms, Inc. is dedicated to helping children and adolescents improve their lives via farm-based therapy.

“Cultivate Care Farms aspires to establish a safe, friendly, and inclusive environment that promotes wellness for all people while also reducing the stigma associated with mental illness.

“As pioneers in the farm-based therapy approach, Cultivate Care Farms aspires to develop Farm-Based Therapy as a recognized type of mental health treatment akin to cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavioral therapy, and other models.”

Cultivate Care Farms and the Massachusetts State Police have been approached by the Washington Newsday for comment.

A woman was killed earlier this year by a dog that her brother had purchased for her in an attempt to help her mental health.

Keira Ladlow, 21, was mauled to death by Gucci, a Staffordshire bull terrier mix, at her brother’s home in Birmingham in February. England.

Ladlow died after suffering several injuries during the dog attack, according to a post-mortem study.

Dr. Syed Faisal Haq stated Ladlow had an unstable personality condition and had been prescribed antidepressants to manage her anxiety in a written statement.

Following Ladlow’s death, the dog was surrendered to the police and eventually put down.

Deaths as a result of This is a condensed version of the information.