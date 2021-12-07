While volunteering at a Massachusetts farm, a woman was killed by a comfort animal.

After being mauled by a comfort animal while helping at a farm in Massachusetts, a woman lost her life.

Saturday was the day of the incident. Kim Taylor, 73, was alone in a pen when a sheep charged at her and repeatedly rammed into her, killing her, according to the New York Post.

Taylor had been helping at Cultivate Care Farms in Bolton, Massachusetts, for just over a year when the event occurred. According to the site, the non-profit provides farm-based treatment programs to improve mental health, and all of the animals on the farm are comfort animals.

Taylor, who describes herself as a “big animal lover,” was alone in a corral Saturday morning when the sheep charged at her. According to Boston 25 News, the lifelong volunteer suffered serious injuries before passing out shortly after first responders arrived.

Taylor was transported to Marlborough Hospital by Bolton Police Officers and Patriot ALS, where she perished to her injuries.

“When we arrived, she was still alive. It quickly deteriorated. “She was able to communicate with officers,” stated Chief Warren Nelson of the Bolton Police Department.

Taylor’s daughters issued a statement on the septuagenarian’s death on Monday.

“Kim Taylor, our mother, was not only a wonderful mother, grandma, and friend, but she was also an avid animal lover. Her weekly volunteer work at Cultivate Care Farms in Bolton, MA, brought her delight. “This was a horrific accident, and we are heartbroken,” the statement stated.

“She worked as a nurse for more than 30 years and recently retired after caring for her patients in the Critical Care Unit at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Brighton,” the statement said.

“She was a knitter, a cook, and a die-hard Red Sox fan. She smiled and said hello to strangers while walking her dogs at the park. “As we lament her passing, our family asks that the media and the public respect our privacy during this terrible time,” the statement continued.

In response to the death of the “treasured volunteer,” Cultivate Care Farms issued a statement.

Megan Moran, Director of Cultivate Care Farms, said, "Kim was cherished by everybody who worked with her over the 14 months she volunteered at the farm." "At this terribly terrible time, I, along with the Cultivate Care Farms Board of Directors and the entire team, wish to extend our greatest condolences and heartfelt love and support to Kim's family and friends." The Massachusetts State Police are still looking into the event.