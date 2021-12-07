While video-calling friends, a girl accidentally chokes herself to death on a swing.

During a video conversation with her friends, an 11-year-old girl died after becoming trapped in a rope swing.

On the morning of May 23, Grace Patricia Hamnet, from Widnes in northwest England, was playing in her yard when tragedy struck.

She was on a WhatsApp video call with her buddies when she became entangled in the swing’s rope.

Her mother discovered her unconscious in the garden, and her screams alerted her neighbor, who administered CPR.

Hamnet was in cardiac arrest when medics arrived.

Additional resuscitation attempts only succeeded in stabilizing her, but she remained unconscious before being taken to the neighboring Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.

Hamnet’s brain had been starved of blood and oxygen, according to an initial CT scan.

Following an MRI scan that revealed the “devastating” consequences of the injuries, neurosurgeons decided there was nothing else they could do to save her.

Hamnet died the following week, on May 28.

Strangulation caused hypoxic ischemia brain damage, which was the official cause of death.

On the call with her pals, Hamnet laughed about the rope swing, according to an inquest held at Warrington Coroner’s Court on December 6.

“They stated Grace had shown them the rope and said, ‘I’ll be able to put my neck through this and hang myself,’ during the phone group talk.” “She said that in a joking manner,” said Cheshire Constabulary Detective Inspector (DI) Robert Lees in his written testimony.

Her pals informed their parents, who called various appropriate authorities after her phone was left looking towards the sky and Hamnet ceased speaking on the phone.

This wasn’t the first time Hamnet had made a joke about the rope, according to the hearing.

There was no additional evidence, however, that she would intentionally self-harm.

“No one expressed any concern about Grace,” DI Lees stated.

Hamnet’s mother, who claimed that her daughter had recently earned a good report card, was likewise confident that her daughter would not and did not intentionally damage herself.

“Grace was wonderfully fit and well on the morning of May 23,” according to written testimony read at the court from pediatric intensive care consultant Dr. Carla Thomas.

“She had been last seen. This is a condensed version of the information.