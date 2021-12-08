While victims died afraid and alone, No 10 staff joked about a ‘party.’

Over Zoom, breathless, panicked mothers, fathers, grandparents, and siblings say their final, emotional goodbyes.

Fearful, lonely elderly people are locked away in care homes for months at a time, unable to see their relatives.

Businesses collapse, jobs are lost, mental illness and deaths are on the rise, and days upon days of anxiety, doubt, and stress are common.

But, while the rest of us were dealing with personal traumas during last year’s dreary winter months, they allegedly partied “cheek by jowl” in Downing Street and then joked about it.

Boris Johnson and his advisers were presented with a choice when the Mirror reported this week that a number of Number 10 personnel attended a raucous Christmas party on December 18 last year, amid lockdown.

They could have just confessed it, apologized, and started an investigation.

Instead, a bizarre, ever-so-carefully worded denial was issued, raising more questions than answers and demonstrating that the tale had legs.

In light of the Mirror’s claims, I even had the opportunity to ask the Prime Minister in person what he would say to the families of the more than 4,500 covid victims in Liverpool on Monday.

“On this business that’s in the media all the time, all I can say is; no covid rules were broken and there you go,” Mr Johnson said, dismissing my inquiry.

This was before ITV News aired excruciatingly leaked footage of officials holding a simulated news conference, including Mr Johnson’s then press secretary Allegra Stratton, giggling as they planned how to handle any questions about “the Christmas party.”

Ms. Stratton announced her retirement from her current position as a Government advisor in a sad speech read to the media outside her home this afternoon, saying she would regret her statements “for the rest of my days.”

Few people believe this is the end of the scandal.

At Prime Minister’s Questions today, Mr Johnson, who appeared wretched and beleaguered, was pulled to shreds by Labour leader Keir Starmer, who told the Prime Minister he lacked the “moral authority” to lead.

For the many people, including Conservatives, who have long believed Boris Johnson is unsuited for the highest office. “The summary has come to an end.”