While unloading gifts from her baby shower, a pregnant woman was shot and killed.

A hugely pregnant woman was fatally murdered in front of her home Saturday as she returned home with gifts from her baby shower. According to CNN, the incident happened about 8:30 p.m. on the 6100 block of Palmetto Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"I heard nine shots!"

What occurred was very horrible. “It’s just a horrible murder, and I hope someone finds out who did it,” a neighbor, Denise Wilson, told NBC10.

The bullets were heard by a police officer on duty roughly two blocks away. When they arrived, they discovered the severely injured woman, who was seven months pregnant, lying in a pool of blood outside her home with multiple bullet wounds. Gunshot wounds to the stomach and head had been sustained by the woman. According to authorities, at least 11 shot casings were found at the scene by investigators, according to ABC News.

The 32-year-old victim was transported to Einstein Medical Center, where she was declared dead at 9:06 p.m. Ten minutes later, her unborn child perished.

The mother-to-be was carrying her gifts into her house when she was shot dead, according to Deputy Police Commissioner Christine Coulter.

“The bullets were heard by an officer a few blocks away. When they arrived, they realized she had been shot multiple times “According to Coulter. “Whoever did this couldn’t have been more cowardly.” “When I look at this case, it appears that someone was seeking for her,” Coulter continued.

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, no arrests have been made in connection with the crime, and no firearms have been seized.

Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted about the shooting on Sunday morning, stating that the city is offering a $50,000 prize to anyone with information on the horrific occurrence.

“The murder of a pregnant mother and her unborn child last night was sad.

While it appears that this attack was pre-planned, we will not rest until this clearly dangerous man is apprehended. I am glad that the Mayor has boosted the prize for the perpetrator’s capture and conviction to $50,000 “According to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.

Since the beginning of the year, at least 491 killings have been reported in Philadelphia, representing a 13 percent rise from 2020.

"In our magnificent city, we will soon reach, and almost certainly surpass, 500 homicides," Outlaw said. "This is an inexcusable loss of life."