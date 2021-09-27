While traveling to work, an NHS nurse notices deer running through the streets of Bootle.

This is the moment a deer was spotted rushing through Bootle’s streets.

Paula, a Crosby-based NHS worker who declined to disclose her surname, was driving to work at Royal Liverpool University Hospital on Sunday and couldn’t believe what she saw.

Paula was driving over the flyover in Seaforth around 8.45 a.m. when she observed a police cruiser at the top of Knowsley Road.

A gang member from the Croxteth Crew rams his motorcycle into a woman’s car.

When she observed the white deer, she stated it ran away towards Bootle as the police approached.

Paula chased the animal down Derby Road, past a car dealership.

“I was on my way to work at the Royal this morning,” Paula stated to The Washington Newsday.

“A police car was at the lights at the top of Knowsley Road as I came over the flyover in Seaforth, and when the officer arrived, it fled towards Bootle.

“It must have been terrified, and I honestly have no idea where it came from.”

Paula went on to say that she had been thinking about where the deer had ended up all day.

“I can’t fathom finding a white stag like this elsewhere in the area,” she remarked.

“I’ve been thinking about where this guy came from and where he ended up all day.”

Paula posted the video to Twitter, where a few others confirmed that they had seen the deer near Bootle as well.

The deer was sighted on Knowsley Road at 9 a.m., according to Twitter user @Adrianhoward21, who tweeted a snap of the animal rushing down the quiet street.

People joked that the deer may have been on a “stag do” and that this was the reason for its disappearance.

Others expressed their optimism for the animal’s safety, saying it must have been “terrified.”