While throwing up, the bride faints at the altar and is stomped on by her nephew.

A bride collapsed minutes before saying “I do” to her future husband at the altar, but that wasn’t the worst thing that occurred to her on her wedding day.

The woman can be seen wobbling while clinging onto her husband’s hands for support in a now-viral TikTok video taken just as their priest began celebrating their holy nuptials under an outdoor gazebo in Florida, according to the New York Post.

It’s almost as if Hollee Lynnea-Kolenda Darnell put her husband Jackson to the test to see whether he truly means “in sickness and in health” when he says it.

Darnell, 23, captioned a video she recorded on TikTok of her medical disaster, “I tried trying to tell my hubby I didn’t feel good and he assumed I was joking.” In the video, she can be seen struggling to keep her balance before collapsing into Jackson’s arms.

“Are you all right?” Jackson inquired after catching Darnell’s fall and fanning her face. She shook her head “no,” then staggered over to the gazebo’s railing, where she began to vomit.

Whoever was filming the situation graciously panned away to give the bride some privacy, but she could still be heard retching, while the wedding guests and officiant talked about Darnell’s abrupt fainting spell, blaming it on the humidity.

Darnell recounted what happened in another video she released, according to Ladbible.

“I was really dehydrated, and I hadn’t had anything to drink or eat all day.” She went on to say that she’s prone to passing out and has previously been diagnosed with low blood pressure and iron deficiency, joking that her ailments had condemned her “from the start.” But her misfortune didn’t end there; she had to deal with additional bodily fluid. “After I passed out, my sister came over to me with a fan on my baby nephew, so she came over to put the fan on me, and as she was holding my nephew, he started pooping,” she explained. “And the crap runs down her arm and onto my dress,” says the narrator. Despite the unfavorable turn of events on their wedding day, the pair did not let it spoil their beautiful day. Darnell even had her wedding gown dry-cleaned overnight, just in time for them to leave for their honeymoon in New York, where the two managed to capture some wedding photos. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.