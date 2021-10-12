While thousands register for his lecture, a geophysicist who was ‘cancelled’ by MIT is honored with an award.

The Hero of Intellectual Freedom Award has been given to a geophysicist whose lecture was canceled by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) last week. Thousands have signed up for his rescheduled remote talk, which will now be sponsored by Princeton University.

Dorian Schuyler Abbot, an associate professor at the University of Chicago, had his coveted Carlson speech canceled by MIT after academics on social media chastised him for his opinions on campus diversity initiatives. The backlash occurred after Abbot co-authored an opinion post in The Washington Newsday in August with Stanford Graduate School of Business associate professor Ivan Marinovic criticizing “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” (DEI) norms.

“Nearly every decision taken on campus, from admissions to faculty hiring, to course content, to teaching methods, is made through the lens of DEI,” Abbot wrote in the op-ed.

According to the two, because “DEI seeks to increase representation by discriminating against members of other groups,” it actually excludes applicants from certain groups, and thus “violates the ethical and legal principles of equal treatment” and “entails treating people as members of a group rather than as individuals, repeating the mistake that made the atrocities of the twentieth century possible.”

Abbot’s stance prompted a group of academics to challenge his views on merit-based college admissions on Twitter, prompting MIT to cancel his presence.

The school confirmed to The Washington Newsday that the address will not be held this year at the discretion of the MIT Earth Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences, but that Abbot would be able to present his work to students and staff on campus.

The huge amount of registrations for Dorian Abbot's presentation on October 21st, 4:30 Eastern Standard Time, has caused us to boost the Zoom quota once again. If you attempted to register but were unable to, you may now do so. https://t.co/4e7YXcZITd https://t.co/mU9UwFhH6x — McCormickProfessor Robert P. George (@McCormickProf) 12th of October, 2021 Since then, Princeton University has decided to stream Abbot's lecture through Zoom on October 21, with Professor Robert P. George of the prestigious institution tweeting on Sunday that the school had doubled the attendance quota due to high demand. At the time of writing, there were more than that.