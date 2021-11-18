While the WTA demands answers, the Olympic Committee believes tennis star Peng Shuai is “safe.”

According to the Associated Press, Chinese professional tennis player Peng Shuai allegedly sent an email on Thursday declaring she was safe and that the sexual assault charges she made were false. However, the Women’s Tennis Association is concerned that the email was not written by Peng.

Peng has been missing for the past two weeks, when she publicly accused a former high government official of sexual assault. The first #MeToo issue to penetrate the political realm in China and rapidly be hushed, Chinese officials have said nothing about the accusation.

“We have seen the latest reports and are heartened by indications that she is safe,” the International Olympic Committee said in a statement on Thursday.

WTA’s chairman and CEO, Steve Simon, questioned the validity of what Chinese state media claimed was an email from Peng addressed to him. Peng claimed she is safe and that the assault allegation is false in an email released Thursday by CGTN, the foreign branch of Chinese official broadcaster CCTV.

“I have a hard time believing Peng Shuai authored or thinks what is being attributed to her… [the statement]simply adds to my fears regarding her safety and location,” Simon stated.

Simon also expressed his concern for the tennis star, expressing his need to know if she is actually secure.

“The WTA, as well as the rest of the world, requires independent and verified verification of her safety. I’ve attempted multiple times to contact her via various modes of communication, but to no success “Simon penned an essay.

Simon has sought a complete inquiry, while Zhao Lijian, a spokeswoman for China’s Foreign Ministry, stated on Thursday that he was ignorant of the situation.

If the WTA does not receive a satisfactory response, it has threatened to remove tournaments out of the nation. Top athletes such as Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic have spoken out, and the hashtag #WhereisPengShuai is trending on social media.

Despite boycott calls from activists and some foreign lawmakers over China’s human rights record, China has mostly quashed the #MeToo movement that erupted briefly in 2018, and is pushing ahead with the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

Peng, 35, is a former No. 1 ranked women's doubles player who has won titles.