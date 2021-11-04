While the world tries to curb emissions at COP26, OPEC primes the pumps.

On Thursday, OPEC members and other oil-producing nations will meet to discuss possible supply increases.

The virtual gathering of the countries known as OPEC+ takes place while the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow proceeds, and as other governments encourage the organization to increase oil production.

It’s unclear what decisions OPEC+ will make, but it is likely that the group will keep to a plan that has been in place since August to increase oil production by 400,000 barrels per day each month.

President Joe Biden is among the world leaders who have urged OPEC+ to expand output even more in order to address Europe’s energy problem and rising gas costs in the United States and elsewhere.

“It is not acceptable that Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other major producers are not pumping more oil so that people may have fuel to get to and from work, for example,” Biden said at G20 talks in Rome on Sunday.

The OPEC+ conference, which is led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, comes as some of the group’s 23 members have set ambitious carbon-cutting targets.

Oil, a fossil fuel, contributes significantly to emissions. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Russia have stated that they plan to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, while the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has set a target of 2050.

However, these objectives may clash because OPEC is expected to raise output for economic reasons.

Meanwhile, at COP26, world leaders appear to be making headway on the transition away from fossil fuels, with more than 40 countries pledging to stop mining and burning coal, the most polluting fossil fuel. More than 100 countries have committed to ending deforestation by 2030, while the United States and the European Union have committed to reducing global methane emissions by 30% by 2030.

Adopting steps to tackle climate change, according to experts interviewed by The Washington Newsday, posed both dangers and potential for OPEC countries.

The Green Conundrum

Robert Kaufmann is a professor at Boston University’s Earth and Environment Department, where he studies global climate change, global oil markets, and land-use changes.

Climate regulations were the “biggest threat” to oil-producing countries, he told The Washington Newsday. This is a condensed version of the information.