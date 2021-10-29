While the train driver took a break, passengers were forced to’stand in the rain.’

After a train was stopped for the driver to take a break, passengers were forced to “stand in the rain.”

Passengers were forced to disembark at Formby station Friday evening because the driver needed to avoid exceeding the legal limit on the number of hours he could work without taking a break.

As a result, one disgruntled passenger reported that passengers were forced to wait in the rain.

Merseyrail announced on Twitter that their route from Southport to Hunts Cross would begin at Formby train station.

“Following an earlier trespass issue, the 20:07 Southport-Hunts Cross will commence from Formby at 20:22, calling all stations to Hunts Cross,” they wrote in their tweet.

This is when Andrew Gardiner responded, expressing his dissatisfaction with his train’s cancellation at Formby.

He wrote on Twitter: “It is utterly unacceptable to end this service at Formby and ask people to wait 27 minutes for the next train to Southport.

“Make no attempt to use the previous incident as an excuse. If the next service was closer, it would be understandable.” The termination, however, was attributed to delays caused by a trespasser on the rails.

Merseyrail was quick to clarify what had happened.

They answered as follows: “Please rest assured that our controllers worked tirelessly to resolve this issue in the midst of a difficult scenario. Due to legal driver hours, this service had to depart from Formby. Thank you very much.” If a driver has been driving for eight hours, the law requires them to take a 30-minute break.

“So he couldn’t have driven to Southport and taken a taxi back to his home depot?” tweeted Andrew Gardiner.

Merseyrail responded by stating that if the service had not halted at Formby, the network would have experienced more delays and cancellations.

They stated: "They would have been beyond their permissible hours if the driver had continued to Southport. As a result, they would be unable to drive for the remainder of the evening, causing more delays and cancellations. Thank you very much."