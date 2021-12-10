While the rest of the country is concerned about the Omicron variant, Delta is the most common in hospital ICUs.

Delta is still the most common COVID-19 form in the United States, causing an increase in hospitalizations, and officials are concerned that Omicron could be much more contagious.

COVID-

After a summer spike in cases caused by Delta, 19 hospitalizations started trending downward in September, but they’re now ticking up again, signaling the winter rush has come. Governors around the country have activated National Guard battalions to reinforce health-care personnel, and officials are pushing people to be vaccinated and booster shots because decreasing immunity may make them more vulnerable to both Delta and Omicron.

Delta accounts for nearly all global instances and is so contagious that it has stifled the spread of other varieties. Because Delta propagated so quickly, three variants of interest—Eta, Iota, and Kappa—were removed from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) list of variants of concern.

Omicron is still being studied to see what kind of threat it poses, but it’s “obviously extremely transmissible,” according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). According to Agence France-Presse, Omicron may be considerably more transmissible than Delta, which could be a good thing for the pandemic.

If Omicron becomes the dominant strain, it could reduce hospitalizations if it only causes moderate illness. Because Delta is known to cause major sickness, that would be the “best-case scenario,” but there haven’t been enough cases to tell if Omicron is less severe.

Even if a highly transmissible variant causes mild sickness, Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove, COVID-19 technical head at the WHO, cautioned that some persons will become very unwell and require hospitalization. She went on to say that more hospitalizations can lead to more deaths, which will further add to the stress hospitals are already under with Delta.

In the United States, hospitalizations continue to be highest among individuals over 70 years old and lowest among those under 18. Since August, more than 3 million people in the United States have been hospitalized with COVID-19, the majority of whom are unvaccinated.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 50,000 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. This is a condensed version of the information.