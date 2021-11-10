While the owners slept upstairs, the family dog was stolen from the utility room.

After their dog was taken from their utility room overnight, a family has been left heartbroken.

Robert Johnston and his family from Cloughey, Northern Ireland, have made an urgent request to make their Labradoodle Golda too hot to handle.

He elaborated: “Golda is sterilised and useless to anyone considering breeding her. We need her back because she’s our family dog.” On Tuesday morning, Robert hurried downstairs at 6 a.m. to release Golda into the garden, only to discover her was gone.

He stated, ” “Our garden is walled, and the gate was shut, so she couldn’t have gotten out on her own. She also barks to be let back in while she is out.

“Last night, we didn’t hear anything. We were four people in the house at the time, and none of us had heard anything. Golda was abducted after the utility door was opened and nothing else was taken. It appears that it was done on purpose.

“I still can’t believe what I’m seeing. I opened the utility room door and she wasn’t there – our pattern had been the same for the past five years, but today was different.

“I assumed she’d gone upstairs to my daughter’s room to check on her, but there was no sign of her.

“We looked through the house and the grounds, and I drove around the neighborhood. I’ve urged everyone I know to help us by spreading the word on social media. This morning, the cops arrived and began calling neighbors and searching the area. They are aware that this is a severe situation because a member of our family has gone missing. Golda is our dog, and Golda is a member of our family.” Robert, a fish trader, is well-known on the Ards Peninsula, and Golda, he claims, is also well-known and well-liked.

He stated, ” “Golda is such a sociable dog that everyone who has a dog knows her, and most people who don’t have a dog know her as well. She has such a sweet personality. We require her return. We’d tell whoever has her or took her to take her to a safe location and let us know where we can find her.

"Breeders can't use Golda since she can't have puppies. She has a lot of."