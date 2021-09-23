While the owner was cutting a client’s hair, the salon became filled with sewage.

During the disastrous floods in Wirral two weeks ago, a mother whose salon was flooded with sewage has described the moment the drains at the back of her building burst.

Marie McGettrick, 38, who has owned Top to Toe Tanning and Beauty on Borough Road in Birkenhead for the past ten years, thinks she has been “left in limbo” following the floodwaters that ravaged parts of the road two weeks ago following torrential rain.

Marie claims she is still waiting two weeks for her insurance claim to be processed so she can get her salon repaired and reopen after a “nightmare” year.

“I feel left in limbo and I don’t know what to do,” Marie, 38, told The Washington Newsday.

“Our shop has the main drain cover in the back yard, so we got sewage as well as flood water.

“I was in the shop when it happened, right in the middle of a haircut, and the poor woman whose hair I was doing ended up assisting, wading through the filth on the street to attempt to obtain aid.

“The sewage just shot back up the sewer and straight through the shop.”

Marie said she is still waiting for a representative from her insurer, AIG, to come out and examine the damage two weeks after the floods.

“We’re waiting for an insurance loss adjustor to contact us,” she continued, “but we’re obviously without a shop right now.”

“United Utilities came out and cleaned the back drains and sterilized the yard, but then it’s a matter of going through the insurance, which I’m doing.

“They’ve been fine; everything has been done by email, and they’ve indicated they’re waiting for the loss adjustors, but I’m still waiting two weeks later.

“I’m worried I’m losing clients; I can’t stay in the shop all day, and I’m getting texts from customers wondering if you’re open or closed.

“My concern is that they will find someone else in the meantime; I believe I lost some business as a result of the epidemic, and now I’m virtually in limbo.”

