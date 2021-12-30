While the family is still inside, the father saves the children while the mother sets fire to their home.

A Florida mother has been accused of setting fire to her own home while her family was present. The woman’s husband was able to get everyone out of harm’s way before the roaring fire could inflict any injuries or fatalities, but Miami Fire Rescue ruled the house uninhabitable following the incident.

Tamika Amanda Dorsett, 36, was arrested on Monday in Miami’s Little Haiti area for torching a property at 317 NW 65th St. Dorsett sprayed the living room on the first level with lighter fluid, which started the fire at 10:30 a.m. Her spouse was sleeping on the couch a few feet away from her when she spilled the lighter fluid, according to investigators.

According to the New York Daily News, Dorsett appeared to be having hallucinations as the terrifying incident occurred.

Dorsett was awakened by the unidentified husband, who informed her that the neighbor’s children were inside the house and that she needed them to leave. Officials say she then started the fire, which spread to a neighboring unit.

As the fire spread throughout the house, Dorsett’s 9-year-old child and two others were on the second floor. According to Local 10 News, the boy’s father hustled everyone out of the building, and no one was hurt.

Although first responders were able to extinguish the fire, Miami firefighters ruled the residence unsafe to dwell in.

Dorsett was charged with arson in the first degree, child abuse causing no severe bodily harm, and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Following her arrest, she was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

A guy from New Jersey was accused of burning his own house on fire to claim insurance money in a separate incident in December 2019.

A few months after the event, Gilmar Tejada of East Hanover was convicted guilty of intentionally setting fire to his Cedar Street home. After the incident, he was also suspected of falsifying insurance records in order to receive reimbursement for his losses.

Tejada was a co-owner of the house and lived there with his family, although he was not charged in connection with the crime. Nobody was inside the house when Tejada started the fire, and no one was hurt, according to officials.