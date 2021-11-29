While taking a selfie with a loaded gun, a 14-year-old accidentally shoots himself.

A boy in India accidently shot himself in the head while taking a picture with a loaded gun in a terrible event. On the scene, the tiny youngster perished.

Uvaish Ahmed, a 14-year-old from Meerut in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, was identified as the victim. According to authorities, the event occurred on Sunday as the child was posing for selfies with the loaded rifle. Before he aimed the rifle towards his temple, he fiddled with it. He then accidently pulled the trigger, according to authorities, as reported by Latest LY.

When the incident occurred, Uvaish was hanging out with his older brother, Suhail Ahmed, who is 19 years old. Suhail, on the other hand, was not present during the event because he was out getting munchies for both of them, according to the story.

Initially, investigators assumed Uvaish was killed by a third party who fled the scene after the shooting. However, it was eventually discovered that the victim had accidentally pressed the trigger.

“The victim’s older brother, Suhail, was recently arrested in a theft case and has a criminal history. It’s possible that the gun belonged to him. The Times of India quoted Arvind Chaurasia, a senior investigating officer, as saying, “Investigations are ongoing to determine how Uvaish obtained access to the weapon.”

Meanwhile, the victim’s father stated that Uvaish had no criminal background and had no enemies. After the boy’s terrible death, dad remarked, “My son had no enmity, and I’m in a state of pure shock.”

Last month, while snapping a selfie, a 30-year-old man in the Indian state of Karnataka slipped and plunged over a waterfall. Pradeep Sagar, the man, miraculously survived the encounter and only sustained minor injuries. While snapping a selfie near the overlook, Sagar plummeted 140 feet into a chasm while visiting the Gokak waterfalls with his pals.

Despite the fact that police were unable to locate Sagar during their initial search, he phoned his pals the next day from his phone, alerting them that he was safe. Sagar was subsequently apprehended by police and taken to a hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.