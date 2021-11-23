While surveying a tiger reserve, a park ranger was mauled to death by a tigress.

Swati Dhumane, a forest ranger, was conducting a sign survey in the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) protected region on Saturday as part of the All India Tiger Estimation 2022 program. Around 7 a.m., the tigress pounded on her as she began her inspection on foot with three helpers. The beast took her further into the forest, eventually murdering her, according to The Times of India.

The gang had trekked 4 kilometers through the forest when they came across the tigress known as Maya. The party waited for the feline to leave for 30 minutes at first. Dhumane decided to take a detour into the woodland when the animal did not move.

According to The Indian Express, deputy conservator of forest Nandkishore Kale remarked, “Generally, on such circumstances, it is best to return and perform the remaining section later when the way is clean.”

“The tigress felt movement inside the woodland at that point. It pursued the four individuals and attacked Dhumane, who was trailing the three laborers, dragging her inside “TATR’s field director, Jitendra Ramgaokar, informed the outlet.

The rescuers sounded an alarm but were unable to save Dhumane due to the dense bamboo clumps in the region.

Dhumane’s body was later discovered by authorities. It was transported to be autopsied.

The technique of recording tiger presence such as pugmarks, scat, and scratches on trees, known as sign survey, has been halted in the area.

Maya is a 10-year-old tigress whose unexpected violent behavior has alarmed scientists who have been following her throughout her life.

“Tigers are not known to attack humans, particularly in tourist areas. Tourists make a beeline for tigers and approach them too closely, but the tigers never harm them. Maya’s attack on the forest guard is, to say the least, frightening “According to the site, Bandu Dhotre, a wildlife campaigner and member of the State Wildlife Board, said.

According to The Hindu, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddav Thackeray said that the victim’s family will receive Rs 15 lakh (about $20,000).

The State Forest Department will also employ Dhumane’s husband.