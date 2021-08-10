While someone was inside the car, a man smashed the window with a machete.

After breaking his weapon through a car window while someone was inside, a man armed with a machete was chased down and attacked by a gang.

Last night, the remarkable scenes prompted a massive police response in West Derby.

After the heated exchanges soon after 7 p.m., many police cars and vans lined the street along Princess Drive, according to photos provided by a Washington Newsday reader.

The incident occurred after a guy used a machete to crack the glass of a car with at least one man inside, according to Merseyside Police.

The man with the machete was then pursued by a gang, who was attacked and required medical treatment.

On suspicion of affray, a man in the automobile was detained.

The machete, or any other weapon, was not used in the gang’s attack, according to police.

“We were called to Princess Drive in West Derby at around 7.20pm last night, Monday 9th August, following complaints of an altercation,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“Officers were dispatched after allegations that a male had smashed the glass of a car with a second male inside with a machete.”

“The first male was then apparently chased by a group of individuals and assaulted,” the spokesperson continued. He was taken to the hospital and later discharged with a bruised cheek, edema, and superficial cuts.”

On suspicion of affray, burglary, and possession of a bladed article, a 49-year-old male was arrested.

On suspicion of affray, a 28-year-old man was arrested.

Both are presently in arrest, according to police, and the investigation into the event is underway.