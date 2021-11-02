While sitting on the toilet, a woman screams as a spider bites her.

After getting bitten by a spider while sitting on the toilet, a woman screamed in agony.

Jo Kenyon, 34, was sitting on the toilet when the insect rushed out and plunged its fangs into her thigh, which was considered to be a false widow.

She flushed it down the toilet and dialed 111, where she was advised to go to the hospital immediately for fear of infection.

Doctors had to pop the massive blister that had formed beneath the fang marks, and the radio producer had to return to A&E twice to have the mass drained.

The bite mark was so severe that she couldn’t walk, and doctors were concerned that it could lead to life-threatening sepsis.

“The medics said that if I hadn’t come in right soon, the bite could have escalated to sepsis and probably killed me,” Jo, a radio producer from Leeds, said.

“Walking was excruciatingly difficult for the first few days, and sitting was excruciating for weeks.”

“I’ve always been frightened of spiders. Given my aversion to spiders and the lengths to which I go to avoid them, most people’s first thought was, “It could only happen to me!” Last year, Jo had only just awoken and stumbled into the bathroom to use the restroom when she was bitten by a spider.

She leapt up from the toilet when she felt a scorching feeling on her upper left leg.

“The only way I can describe that is like brushing past someone who is holding a lighted cigarette,” Jo remarked.

“I immediately sprang up, thinking what the hell was that?” “It was such a sudden and odd burning feeling that I instantly jumped up, thinking what the hell was that?”

When I removed the toilet seat, I discovered a giant spider lying beneath it.

“I immediately shrieked at the sight, managed to knock it into the bowl, and flushed it.”

“It was enormous! It was a giant bugger!” It frightened me to death.

“When I glanced in the mirror, I noticed these bite marks – small pincer pricks.”

“I left it for half an hour, but it was still stinging when I came back.”

