While sitting in his automobile, a man was attacked “with an axe.”

After being assaulted at around 7.30 p.m. on Monday, October 25, the 20-year-old victim was left with brain injuries.

A hooligan reportedly shattered the window of a Vauxhall Corsa with what was thought to be an axe on Winchester Avenue in Warrington, prompting police to respond.

After that, the suspect struck the victim in the head before departing the area on Dorchester Avenue.

The man was brought to Warrington District General Hospital, although his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Following the attack, police are seeking information and camera evidence of the perpetrator, who is described as a white male in his 40s.

At the time of the assault, he was dressed in a high-visibility jacket and blue jeans.

Detectives are looking into the incident, and officers have stated that anyone with information is welcome to contact them.

“This investigation is ongoing, and we are doing everything we can to locate the person responsible,” Detective Inspector Helen Clegg said.

“At this moment, it appears to be a one-off occurrence.”

“As part of our investigation, we’d like to hear from anyone who was in the area who thinks they could have observed the incident or seen anything strange.”

“Anyone possessing dashcam or CCTV footage that may be pertinent to our investigation is also subject to the same rules.”

“I’d encourage anyone with any knowledge, no matter how insignificant, to contact me.”

“I realize that the incident is likely to raise anxiety within the community, and I would like to reassure residents that we are doing everything we can to ascertain what happened,” said Chief Inspector Neil Drum, head of Warrington Local Policing Unit.

“Officers will be patrolling the neighborhood, and anyone with concerns is invited to communicate with them.”

Anyone with information or CCTV video that could assist the ongoing investigation should call Cheshire Police on 101 and use the reference number IML 1116966.

You can also submit information online using the phrase “Summary finishes.”