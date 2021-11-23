While shrieking ‘death,’ dad stabs girlfriend’s lover in the neck.

When a resentful father stabbed his girlfriend’s lover in the neck, he left her paralyzed.

After realizing his companion, Mary Sweeney, was in Lorraine Maxwell’s bed, Alan Harter tossed a brick at her window.

Miss Maxwell was then threatened over the phone by the 56-year-old, who yelled: “I’m going to assassinate you! I’m going to put you to death! Keep an eye on what I’m about to do!” “Those were not hollow or idle words, and you were determined to achieve exactly that,” Judge David Aubrey, QC, remarked today. Harter and Miss Sweeney have two children, ages one and four, and have been in a relationship “on and off” for the past 12 years, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

“She claims the defendant has been aggressive to her in the past and portrays him as ‘the jealous type,'” prosecutor Martin Reid said.

Miss Maxwell, he added, lived four houses down from Harter in Fairfield’s Onslow Road and had become friends with Miss Sweeney.

“The complainant’s friendship with Ms Sweeney evolved into a love relationship over time, lasting around four months and ending a few weeks before the offence,” Mr Reid said.

“The defendant had previously yelled at the complainant in the street and urged her to stay away from his ex-girlfriend,” he said.

Miss Sweeney had recently moved back in with Harter, but spent the night in Miss Maxwell’s flat on Saturday, September 4, after leaving her children with Harter, according to the court.

“Ms Sweeney claims the defendant had been using cocaine all night before she went to the complainant’s flat,” Mr Reid added.

The two women had a few drinks and slept in Miss Maxwell’s bed before the victim awoke to the sound of her living room window smashing around 5 a.m. on Sunday, September 5.

Miss Maxwell yelled to Miss Sweeney, who had noticed on her phone that she had missed calls from Harter.

They walked outside and discovered a brick under the glass, as well as Miss Sweeney’s pocketbook and bank cards, which had been sliced in two.

Miss Sweeney dialed Harter’s number and accused him of destroying the window, which he disputed, before asking to speak with Miss Maxwell.

According to Mr. Reid, Miss Sweeney overheard Harter yelling.