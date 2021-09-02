While shopping in Asda with her daughter, Mum’s “everything comes apart.”

After her daughter went missing in Asda, a mother described how her “everything fell apart.”

Lauren Harvey was out shopping in Birkenhead on Thursday when her young daughter mysteriously vanished.

As other people crowded around Lauren, she said she “genuinely felt she had gone.”

Thankfully, a nice stranger discovered the small child hiding beneath some garments in one of the aisles.

Lauren thanked everyone who assisted her in her time of need by posting what happened on a local crime watch group on Facebook.

Lauren added, “It’s not a crime, but it’s a thank you, if you were in Birkenhead Asda today while my daughter thought it would be great to play hide & seek under the covers and we truly thought she had gone.”

“To everyone who stopped to look for her, to the woman who didn’t stop, to the woman who found her, and to everyone else who didn’t stop looking.

“I even had a teenage lad from his own family come locate me and assist me in my search. Today was a great eye-opener in terms of how many good individuals there are out there! So, thank you again if you were able to assist me in any way!”

Over 900 people liked the post, with many sharing similar stories in the comments.

“Yes, my first was the same, two seconds and she’d vanish inside a clothes rack,” one woman remarked. It’s wonderful that so many individuals came to your aid in your time of need. It makes you believe in mankind again.”

“Omg, my kid used to do this, a parent’s worst nightmare,” another mother said. I’m delighted she’s safe, and I’m glad a lot of people assisted with the search. x”

“Aww Lauren, our hearts were hurting for you, the fear in your sad face,” remarked one shopper who watched the incident and went in to help. I’m overjoyed that she’s okay and back with her mother.”

Lauren added in a comment on the post, “I’m thankful for everyone yesterday I panicked so much as it is and I just felt like my life fell apart.”