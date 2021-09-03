While shielding his seven-year-old daughter from gunfire, the father was killed.

According to his father, Joseph Gilmore, who talked to Fox 32 Chicago, Travell Miller, 33, was tragically shot on the 3000 block of West Chicago Avenue in Illinois at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday while transporting his daughter to school.

At the time of the incident, Miller was stuck in traffic and on the phone with his mother, Aquantas Gilmore. During the encounter, she heard gunshots.

“All he was doing was taking his daughter to school. As this guy runs up on the automobile, he was on the phone with his mother,” Gilmore recalled. “His mother overhears her son utter the words, ‘Dang dude, what the f***?’ She hears a disturbance before hearing him say, ‘Mama, Mama, I’ve been shot.’

Miller’s mother agreed, telling NBC5 Chicago, “We were just having our typical discussions and then in the middle of the conversation I can see he was surprised because he was just like, “What the?” and then that’s when I heard everything.”

Miller was shot four times, according to Chicago police, after the suspect, who has yet to be named, got out of his car and moved up to the vehicle before opening fire.

Miller was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds and was subsequently pronounced dead, with Miller’s father, Joseph Gilmore, telling Fox 32 Chicago that a doctor told him that his son’s wounds proved that he bowed down to shield his daughter during the event. She managed to get away unscathed.

The suspect and the car he was believed to be driving, a silver Pontiac Grand Prix with tinted windows and no front or back license plates, have been published by Chicago Police.

The suspect is characterized as a Black male between the ages of 18 and 20, standing between 5’8 and 5’10 inches tall. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue pants, and brown work boots when he was last seen.

Miller's relatives have set up a GoFundMe page to support his "family who is crushed by his unexpected and devastating loss," asking for donations to "cover his burial expenses."