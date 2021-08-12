While she was having convulsions, a caregiver was discovered sexually assaulting a female patient.

When a young woman in a specialty care facility mounted a camera in her room, she found a horrible discovery that surprised even experienced prosecutors.

The victim, a woman in her twenties, sensed something unpleasant was going on after having vague memories of being sexually touched as she recovered from epileptic convulsions.

Because the assaults occurred while he was on duty, the woman suspected one of her carers, Benjamin Poole, 21.

She acquired a camera hidden inside an alarm clock and installed it in her room at the unnamed Cheshire institution, desperate to learn the truth.

“On 19 November 2020, the victim could feel an episode coming on and pressed the call button for a member of staff,” the Crown Prosecution Service said.

“She then activated the ‘Save’ function on the camera inside the alarm clock, ensuring that the footage was saved. Because she knew Poole was on duty, she did it.

“When she awoke from her seizures, she looked at the tape from the camera on her phone and was shocked to witness Poole sexually assaulting her during a 23-minute period while she was having seizures.”

Officers from Cheshire Police informed the manager, and Poole was arrested on the spot.

The woman recounted her epilepsy worsening and transitioning from being a “happy” person to feeling melancholy following the incidents in a victim personal statement.

“He wasn’t thinking about me at all when he decided to sexually exploit me for his personal gain,” she added.

“I have faced numerous adversities in my life, but I can honestly state that November 19, 2020 was one of the darkest days of my life.”

Poole, of Somerville Street, Crewe, was sentenced to six years in prison today at Chester Crown Court after pleading guilty to five counts of sexual assault, two counts of being a carer, and one act of mistreating a patient.

“This case, especially in the context of the numerous troubling circumstances we constantly face as expert prosecutors dealing with serious sexual offences, is exceptionally shocking,” said Simon Pover, a rape and serious sexual offences (RASSO) prosecutor.

“This has been a.”Summary comes to an end.”