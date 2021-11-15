While several unions are working to undermine Vice President Biden’s vaccine mandate, others are suing to expand it.

Vaccine regulations imposed by President Joe Biden have been challenged in court by labor unions and interest groups across the country. A coalition of the country’s top unions stated last week that they, too, will file a lawsuit against the mandate. This coalition, on the other hand, is looking to grow.

According to CNBC, the AFL-CIO, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW), and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) sent a petition to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, seeking that the court examine vaccination regulations.

Despite the fact that their argumen was not summarized in the petition,