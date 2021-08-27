While searching for food, elephants crush a 4-year-old child and his grandparents to death.

A herd of wild elephants in India crushed a 4-year-old toddler and his grandparents early Thursday morning.

When the herd rampaged across the countryside, the old couple and their grandchild were sleeping in a hut in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh. Nine elephants reportedly crossed the border from a neighboring state and entered the community in search of food, according to forest officials.

The herd’s movement was initially discovered on Wednesday, according to local divisional forest officer A.N. Ansari, and an advice was given to the locals.

According to The Times of India, the elderly couple who died in the tragedy had a hut on their land and were staying there when the elephants arrived. Wednesday night, the couple’s grandson insisted on sleeping with them.

The elephants initially invaded Gaya Prasad Ketwat’s land and demolished the hut in order to gain access to the food grains.

According to Navbharat Times [Google Translate], Ketwat, 55, his wife, and their child were all crushed to death.

Officials from the forest stated the family will receive approximately $5,500 in compensation for each life lost. The elephants’ fate in this case is yet unknown. It was also unknown whether the elephant herd caused any damage to or attacked anyone else in the region.

According to The Times of India, this is the state’s second similar incident this year. A herd of elephants in Haiki village trampled an old man and his two grandkids to death in February. The grandsons were 12 and 13 years old.

A mother elephant stomped a 14-year-old kid to death in the state of Assam last month after the teen sought to touch the elephant’s calf.

The boy’s death sparked outcry in the community, prompting the authorities to take the animals into custody and keep them chained. They were then turned up to the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve authorities. In connection with the tragedy, authorities stated they filed a prosecution for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (caused death by negligence).