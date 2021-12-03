While Schumer pushes for a BBB vote, Sinema cites inflation and corporate taxes as red lines.

Senator Kyrsten Sinema, a key vote for Democrats as they attempt to pass President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan, has set red lines for what she will not support in the massive spending bill.

In an exclusive interview with CNN, the Arizona Democrat revealed where she stands in the months-long negotiations.

“I will not support any legislation that places additional restrictions on Arizonans or American businesses, reducing our capacity to compete domestically or globally,” Sinema stated. “So, if we’re going to write legislation, I want to make sure we’re doing it in a lean and efficient way that’s fiscally prudent and doesn’t influence things like inflation or make our businesses less competitive.” Sinema was undecided on whether she would vote in favor of the bill when it came up for a vote. She also refused to provide any additional details on what she wants to see included in the legislation, maintaining her pattern of refusing to negotiate in public.

She did, however, caution leaders against over-promising the American people on what they can do.

“I would never make a promise to the American people that I couldn’t keep, and I believe it’s not appropriate for elected officials to do so,” she said. “My problem is that, first and foremost, it is not really honest. So just tell it as it is.” Her remarks come as Democratic leaders push to pass the Build Back Better Act before the end of the year in Congress. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has stated that getting the funding bill to Vice President Joe Biden’s desk before the Christmas holiday is his top priority.

The $1.75 trillion package, which would provide funds to enhance the social safety net and tackle climate change, was approved by the House of Representatives on a 220-213 party-line vote earlier this month.

However, the social measure must receive approval from all members of the Democratic caucus in order to pass through reconciliation, a legislative mechanism used by party leaders to avoid the Senate filibuster and the necessity for 10 Republican votes. There has been no indication from Republicans that they will join Democrats in passing the bill.

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia had misgivings about moving forward with Biden’s bill earlier this week. This is a condensed version of the information.