While running along the interstate in Florida, a suspect in a double shooting was apprehended.

Police discovered a Florida guy sprinting down the shoulder of a highway less than an hour after he was reported missing by authorities and sought on a murder accusation.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office designated Miguel Felix Hernandez, 45, as a “endangered person” after he left his home on Thursday night and threatened self-harm. Authorities suspected he was on his way to Fort Myers.

However, less than an hour after police started their search for Hernandez, they stated that he had been located.

A Florida Highway Patrol officer in Columbia County was heading for a training session in the westbound lane of Interstate 10 near Lake City on Friday morning when he observed a man running down the highway’s side, according to the Tampa Bay Times. It occurred around 6:30 a.m., and the man was walking in the opposite way, carrying a flashlight.

As the trooper drove further, they came across an abandoned blue Mini Cooper with its warning lights glowing near a grassy shoulder alongside the highway. The trooper then proceeded to stop off the road and approach Hernandez to see if he needed assistance, according to the arrest report.

Hernandez was asked if he needed any assistance with his vehicle, but the trooper wrote in documents that the man was “very unstable” during their conversation. Hernandez’s driver’s license was used to conduct a background check, and the trooper discovered the man had been reported missing after making “threats of violence and self-harm.” The trooper discovered the license plate was linked to a homicide investigation in the city of Doral in Miami-Dade County after returning to Hernandez’s Mini Cooper, according to the arrest report.

Hernandez was apprehended by the trooper, along with his automobile and two cell phones, which were taken as evidence. Hernandez was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the Columbia County Jail. According to the arrest report, he will be extradited to Miami-Dade.

Hernandez is suspected of killing a 58-year-old lady at a home in the gated community of Grand Bay, according to investigators. This is a condensed version of the information.