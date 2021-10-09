While Ro Khanna supports the Green New Deal, his wife invests in Chevron and Exxon.

Rohit Khanna (D-CA), the chair of the House Subcommittee on the Environment, favors a Green New Deal and President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan’s climate provisions—but his family has thousands of dollars invested in some of the country’s worst polluters.

Khanna’s family purchased $30,000 to $100,000 worth of shares in ExxonMobil and Chevron just this past August, according to the most recent transaction report he filed with the U.S. House of Representatives Clerk.

They also purchased shares in natural gas companies Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, and ConocoPhillips for $3,003 to $45,000. (Instead of particular quantities bought and sold, the reports provide ranges.) Chevron, Exxon, and ConocoPhillips are among the 20 companies that account for a third of global carbon emissions. According to the Political Economy Research Institute, Dominion and Duke are among the top ten greenhouse gas emitters in the United States.

“The money was fully independent prior to marriage and is my wife’s property,” Khanna told The Washington Newsday. “Her financial firm seems to have engaged in a few de minimis transactions during the last reporting period.” The Khanna office informed The Washington Newsday that these were “accidental acquisitions” done by mistake, and that they are part of a much bigger investment portfolio managed by a money manager.

The next report, according to the office, will reveal that the family no longer owns these equities.

Following progressive criticism last year, his wife Ritu Ahuja Khanna said in an interview with The Washington Newsday that she had divested “98 percent” of her assets from the sector.

Along with the recent purchases, there have been a lot of exchanges in Dominion this year.

In February, the Khanna family bought Dominion for $2,002-$30,000. They bought an additional $2,002-$30,000 worth of Dominion in April, and they sold $2,002-$30,000 worth of Dominion in two separate transactions in June. According to the House report, one of them listed a profit of more than $200.

Khanna told The Washington Newsday, “I have zero fossil fuel investments.” “Any investments in question were made before we married, and it is not my position to tell her how to spend her money.” The congressman told The Washington Newsday that Ahuja Khanna may trade her own assets, but they do not trade on joint accounts. This is a condensed version of the information.