While riding his bike in Southport, a schoolboy was hit by a bus.

After being hit by a bus this morning, a teenager was rushed to the hospital.

At around 8.20 a.m., emergency services were called to Queens Road in Southport after reports of an accident on Hawkshead Street.

The fifteen-year-old youngster, who was riding his bicycle at the time, is believed to have received minor injuries and was transported to Alder Hey as a precaution, according to Merseyside Police.

According to Inrix, Queens Road has reopened after being temporarily stopped due to the accident on Hawkshead Street, and traffic is moving well.

They were summoned to Queens Road at 8.14 a.m., according to their spokesman.

