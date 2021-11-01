While riding his bike, a 12-year-old boy’s leg was’squashed’ by a vehicle.

After being hit by a vehicle while riding his bike, a 12-year-old boy’s leg was “squashed.”

On Sunday, October 31, the child was riding his bike down Shakespeare Road when a silver automobile passed by.

The car is then thought to have collided with the bike, causing the rider to fall off and sustain minor injuries.

The passengers came to a halt and spoke with the boy before leaving.

“It is thought that the car clipped the bike, causing the youngster to tumble from his bike,” a police spokeswoman said.

“During the event, the youngster received minor injuries.

"The car's occupants did stop to talk to the youngster, but they quickly departed the area.

“Police would like to speak with the vehicle’s driver to assist in their investigations.”

“Anyone with information can contact Cheshire Police on 101 and quote IML 1121868, or report it online at https://www.cheshire.police.uk/ro/report.”

The boy’s mother wrote on social media that the incident occurred about 8.15 p.m.

“Thank God, he’s fine!!” she exclaimed. He got his leg smashed and is a little rattled up, but he’s well; the pair did come to a halt, but I definitely need to speak with them.

“And before anyone gets started, he’s got these extremely brilliant lights from Halfords, all singing and dancing, and they’re bl**dy costly!”

They were on because they were broken and wouldn’t turn off!!

“Please let me know if anyone sees or hears anything.”