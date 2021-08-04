While riding a zip wire, a 10-year-old girl slashed her thigh on health and safety signage.

Skylah Williams was with her family at a play park when she went down a zip wire.

She then came across a sign instructing youngsters under the age of eleven not to use the equipment without parental supervision.

The sign slashed her thigh, prompting her parents to rush her to the hospital on Sunday evening.

Doctors discussed whether or not to operate, but in the end, a specialist stated they’d be pleased to suture the wound closed.

After the incident in Stithians, Cornwall, Skylah’s father counted roughly 12 stitches on her leg.

The notice has subsequently been taken off the zip wire, according to Skylah’s mother, Zara Eaton.

“Skylah was playing on the zip wire when I watched her fly up in the air at the end and crash into the post,” she explained.

“At first, I didn’t believe anything major had happened, but I knew something was wrong when she let out a deathly scream.

“I dashed over to her, and as soon as she drew her hand away, I felt nauseous. I grabbed her and dashed over to my relatives, yelling for an ambulance.

“They couldn’t send one because they were overworked, so my partner and I, as well as Skylah’s grandma, rushed her to A&E.”

A representative for the Stithians Parish Council stated the council is aware of the event and that it is being examined.