While returning home from work with his twin sister, a Philadelphia teen was fatally shot many times.

While exiting a Lyft cab with his twin sister, a 16-year-old Pennsylvania youngster was shot numerous times.

After getting off work at a McDonald’s about a mile away, Ahajaon Jackson and his twin sister arrived home about 11 p.m. Tuesday. Two guys approached Jackson as they exited a Lyft car in Philadelphia’s East Oak Lane neighborhood and fired 15 rounds. At least ten shots were fired at Jackson.

According to WCAU, his sister was able to break inside the house and was uninjured during the raid.

Jackson was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Jackson, according to police, was the primary target of the shooting.

According to WPVI, “due to the fact that this 16-year-old was hit multiple times, over ten times, in his head, chest, and back, it appears he was clearly the intended target due to the fact that he was struck so many times by gunfire and the ballistic evidence was just feet — and some was just inches away — from where he had collapsed.”

The gun used in the shooting was left on the ground by the two assailants. The police, on the other hand, were unable to determine who owned the pistol.

When police went to Jackson’s workplace, they discovered no evidence of an argument or other problems.

“This is the first shooting on this block in 40 years,” a neighbor, Robert Zimmerman, told WCAU.

The reason for the shooting is unknown. The event is being investigated by the police.

A vigil was organized Wednesday night in the community to honor Jackson’s life and grieve his death. Some of them also spoke out, urging authorities to “do something” in the wake of the tragedy.

“We’re pleading with politicians, the police commissioner, and everyone else to take action. Take a stance for us right now!” According to WPVI, Angela M. Smith stated. “I’ve spoken with a few people who have expressed their dissatisfaction with gatherings. They want to see action, change, and solutions. So what if that means bringing in the National Guard, even if it’s an embarrassment? What’s more humiliating than finding out that someone’s child has died?”