While returning home after her wedding, a Utah bride was killed in a tragic car accident.

According to USA Today, an allegedly drunk driver going on the wrong side of the highway collided with her automobile near Salt Lake City at around 1.15 a.m., according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Angelica Dhondup, 26, was recognized by the Utah Department of Public Safety, according to NBC News.

According to NBC News, the driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash, Manaure Gonzalez-Rea, 36, was charged with various offenses including driving under the influence, automotive homicide, failure to remain at an accident involving death, and others.

According to KSL.com, Dhondup was driving home from her wedding reception with a cousin to drop off some gifts when she was involved in an accident.

She was reportedly dressed in a purple bridal gown at the time.

“Purple has always been her favorite color,” Tayler Craft, Dhondup’s best friend, told the site.

According to authorities, Dhondup was driving her Toyota Corolla when she was killed when a silver Toyota pickup truck driving on the wrong side of the highway collided head-on with her vehicle. The passenger in the automobile, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Dhondup called her sister to tell her she was hurt and couldn’t breathe, according to Craft.

Craft stated, “She contacted her and informed her she got into a wreck and she was badly damaged and couldn’t breathe.”

According to KSL, the accused abandoned his vehicle after the incident and fled the scene by stealing a good Samaritan’s pickup truck.

“He didn’t even consider, ‘Oh, is this person all right?’ ‘I took action.’ Dhundup’s companion, Larissa Torrez, told the publication, “He literally hurt and murdered someone.”

Dhondup’s well-wishers, according to Craft, were heartbroken that she never returned to her groom.

Craft explained, “They got to say their ‘I Dos,’ but they didn’t get to live on for anything afterwards.”

“They had a full life together planned out, and he simply chopped it short.”

Purple balloons were released in her honor by the bride’s relatives.