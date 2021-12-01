While responding to a disturbance call, two cops were stabbed and both shot the alleged attacker.

According to the Associated Press, a 20-year-old guy was arrested after allegedly slashing two police officers in an unprovoked attack in Indianapolis.

The police were responding to a disturbance complaint when the alleged attack occurred, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Chris Bailey. The individual who called to report harassment is the suspect.

“When the subject failed to obey their directions, the police offered verbal commands and discharged their firearms,” Bailey said at a press conference. “It was completely unprovoked.” Both police shot and wounded the suspect after the incident. No passers-by were wounded, and all three are in stable condition. Officers were unable to identify the individual the suspect claimed was pestering him, despite the fact that the suspect was supposedly equipped with many knives.

The officers who discharged their weapons have been placed on administrative leave, according to the IndyStar, which is standard process in the department for officer-involved shooting investigations. Officers on the incident had their body cameras switched on, and Bailey described the clip as “disturbing” and “heroic.”

On Twitter, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said, “This morning’s incident underlines the bravery of [IMPD] officers and the seriousness of the problems they face keeping our town safe.” “I’m relieved to learn that everyone involved is doing well; my thoughts and gratitude go out to these cops and the entire department.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The individual was approached by officers responding to a reported disturbance at 1 a.m. Officers informed the man they would look for the second individual, but when they went away, he attacked them, authorities claimed.

One cop was attacked in the back, while the other was stabbed in the neck.

One of the policemen, according to Bailey, had surgery.

The names of individuals engaged were not revealed right away.

A 20-year-old guy was arrested and is facing two preliminary accusations of attempted murder, according to the police report.

The suspect had called 911 to report the alleged harassment, and when cops arrived, the guy pointed officers to a house that seemed to be deserted, according to him.

The officers’ attack, which took place in a community immediately south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds, is being investigated, as is a second incident. This is a condensed version of the information.