While repairing a meat mincer machine, a man is sucked inside it and dies.

After getting pulled by a meat mincer machine used to make hamburgers in a slaughterhouse, a 37-year-old man died tragically. When the accident occurred, the worker was repairing the equipment.

According to Yahoo News, Rodrigo Roa Alvarez died at the JBS Seara Alimentos abattoir in the Brazilian city of Dourados on Aug. 29.

When the tragedy occurred, the victim was apparently making final adjustments to the equipment with a coworker. According to accounts, Alvarez requested his coworkers to collect the tools as he videotaped the activities.

Alvarez opted to climb to the top of the platform to obtain a better view of the machine because he couldn’t record it working properly. However, he ended up slipping and falling off the stainless steel platform. His ribs had been smashed by the time he asked for help.

When the on-site safety supervisor recognized what had happened, he alerted emergency personnel. Despite the fact that paramedics arrived quickly, Alvarez had died. The victim worked as a mechanic for more than ten years.

An experienced team arrived at the slaughterhouse, according to the firm, to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the accident.

JBS acknowledges the loss of an employee in an accident at our Dourados facilities on Sunday afternoon, with great regret,” the abattoir stated in a statement.

“The company expresses its sympathies to the worker’s family, who has received all required assistance. JBS will keep an eye on the authorities’ investigation and share any information that may help to clarify what transpired, according to the statement.

Alvarez leaves a wife and three children behind. The probe is still ongoing.

Following a machine-related event at his workplace over two years ago, a 68-year-old factory worker in England’s East Yorkshire county received life-threatening injuries and had one of his limbs amputated. After being caught in part of a machine with a rotating workpiece and chuck, the man suffered a punctured lung, a broken neck, and fractures to his back, ribs, arm, and shoulder blade, according to a local court.