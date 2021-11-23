While recovering from brain surgery, a woman claims she was conned out of $80,000 in an Amazon scam.

A woman from Colorado claims she was defrauded of more than $81,000 by a man posing as an Amazon employee. While she was recovering from brain surgery, she relied on the e-commerce company for home necessities.

Melanie Anderson told KMGH-TV in Denver that the fraud began when she received a phone call regarding strange charges on her account. On the other end of the conversation, a man identified himself as an Amazon fraud investigator. Anderson told the station that she subsequently found items he indicated in her Amazon account’s purchase history for items she had not ordered or received.

Anderson told KMGH reporter Liz Gelardi that she was still recovering from a brain tumor removal operation and couldn’t go shopping. As a result, she turned to Amazon for delivery of common items.

The man who claimed to be from Amazon, according to Anderson, mentioned purchases of an iPhone 12 and PlayStation gift cards. Anderson stated that she spotted the gift cards in her account history but did not order them. This gave her cause to trust the phony Amazon agent when it came to the other bogus charges.

“The PlayStation gift cards that had been charged to my account were visible. I have yet to see an iPhone 12, “In an on-air part of the tale, Anderson told Gelardi about the charge on her phone. “It’s still on here, ordered on September 27,” says the narrator. The man informed Anderson what she needed to do to get Amazon to stop charging her, according to KMGH.

“It’s when the debit card came up, and he said they used my debit card and the funds were all gone, and I said that didn’t appear on my bank account,” Anderson told the channel.

She said that the tale didn’t make total sense to her, but she felt compelled to act in order for Amazon to stop her account from being hacked in the future.

“They needed to stop the hackers, and my money was virtually gone, regardless of how it appeared in my bank account,” Anderson said. “Amazon was holding the monies, practically absorbing the hit until we could reverse the money.”

