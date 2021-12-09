While recovering from an injury, Tour de France cyclist Mark Cavendish was violently attacked.

Cavendish, 36, from the Isle of Wight, revealed the incident on Twitter, saying it happened at his home in Essex, England, in the early morning hours of November 27.

After breaking two ribs and puncturing a lung during a race in Belgium six days previously, he had just come home from intensive care.

Cavendish tweeted, "4 masked and armed men forced their way into our home while we were sleeping, threatened my wife and children, and viciously attacked me." "They continued to ransack our possessions while holding us at knifepoint." A pair of watches "of great significance and worth" were among the things stolen, according to the biker. "But the sense of security, safety, privacy, and dignity that my young family and everyone else is entitled to in their own house was taken far, far worse," the tweet said.

“The impact of this horror on my family is already heartbreakingly obvious,” Cavendish said, urging anybody with information on the culprits to contact the authorities.

The attack was confirmed by Essex Police, who also published still photographs from closed-circuit security camera footage showing at least two burglars breaking into Cavendish’s home.

“This was certainly a targeted incident at the home of a well-known British Olympian, who was recovering from major injuries sustained in a well-publicized crash while competing,” Essex Police said in a statement.

“It is likely that the people who stole these items are seeking to dump them for large quantities of money,” the police statement said. “I would ask anyone who is being offered these items to please get in touch with us.” In addition to the two watches, a Louis Vuitton luggage was stolen, according to officials.

Cavendish refused to clarify whether the attack had hampered his rehabilitation from the collision in Belgium. The incident occurs, though, after the cycling world seen his retaliation.