While rafting, a giant crocodile attacks a teen and drags her below.

While rafting in southern Africa, a British youngster was mauled and carried underwater by a crocodile, resulting in catastrophic injuries.

When the tragedy occurred, Amelie Osborn-Smith of Hampshire and her pals were on a whitewater rafting tour in Zambia’s Zambezi River. After dragging Amelie into the water, a large crocodile attacked her, placing her in a death roll. It appeared that the reptile was around 10 feet long.

Brent, Amelie’s father, said his daughter was resting her leg over the side of the raft when the crocodile attacked and bit her calf. According to the Guardian, it then dragged her into the ocean.

The crocodile was struck on the nose by a comrade on the raft until it relinquished grip of Amelie. The teen’s life was saved thanks to the friend’s quick thinking.

“The male companion dove beneath the water and began striking the crocodile violently as soon as it happened. Others then jumped in to assist. It was a complete disaster. There was blood and thrashing all over the place. She is fortunate to be alive “According to one of the teen’s friends.

Amelie was flown to a hospital in Lusaka, Zambia’s capital city, roughly 240 miles from the rafting area. According to Sky News, she suffered significant leg injuries.

“She wasn’t swimming; she was simply sitting on the boat, and the crocodile noticed her leg dangling in the water and said to himself, ‘There’s lunch,'” says the crocodile. Brent remarked.

Amelie is in a “very poor state at the moment,” according to the teen’s father. Her family is attempting to return her to the United Kingdom for medical treatment, as the teen’s leg injuries represent a significant danger of infection.

“It’s a very upsetting situation,” Brent explained. “They’ve done their best to stabilize her, but it’s still a bit of a gamble.” Zambia is currently on the COVID red list in the United Kingdom, and there are numerous travel restrictions in place, making it even more difficult for the family to return home with their daughter.

Amelie and her pals were said to be rafting with Bundu Rafting, a Livingstone-based firm.

Nile crocodiles, which can grow up to 20 feet long, abound in the Zambezi River. According to the National Geography, they kill about 200 individuals each year.