While preventing a deadly cobra from entering the owner’s home, a pet dog dies heroically.

After valiantly saving its naïve owner from a deadly snake, a dog in India died.

The canine, named Kaiser, was protecting its owner’s home in Nandigama, Andhra Pradesh, when it encountered the venomous cobra attempting to snake into the house. The dog is said to have attacked and bit the lizard. The reptile, on the other hand, managed to bite the dog back.

Narvaneni Murali, Kaiser’s owner, was not at home at the time of the event and discovered the deadly reptile when he returned home Sunday morning. The reptile and Kaiser were both dead and lying on the floor close to each other. According to The Hindu, Murail was overcome with emotion when he saw his dead pet.

Murali says the snake entered the residence on Saturday evening and was instantly detected by his dog. If the snake had gone unseen, it could have attacked Murali. Kaiser had been guarding the house with another pet for the past five years, according to Murali.

Locals heard about the dog’s heroic actions and came to the house to see the dog and the snake one last time. The snake was six feet long, according to some residents, according to The Indian Express.

Murali gave the cherished pet a hero’s send-off in a traditional funeral on Sunday.

In 2020, a dog in Telangana, India, died after attacking a snake that had slithered into its sleeping owner’s room.

The usual size of a cobra is five feet, but larger snakes have been seen in the species. Neurotoxins included in cobra venom can cause respiratory paralysis and loss of consciousness. According to the University of California, San Diego, it raises blood pressure and can be dangerous if left untreated. According to a WHO report, 1.2 million people in India have died as a result of snake bites over the last two decades, with cobra bites accounting for one of the largest numbers of deaths.

A dog in Iowa was labeled a hero after saving its sleeping owner and his family from carbon monoxide poisoning in a similar occurrence.

Until the man awoke and heard the carbon monoxide alarm, the dog leaped on and off the man’s bed.