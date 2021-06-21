While pretending to hug her in bed, a man stabbed his partner in the back.

A young mother discovered with horror that her partner had stabbed her in the abdomen with a knife while hugging her in bed from behind.

She felt like she had been punched and then saw her clothes were wet, according to the court.

She noticed blood on her hands and a knife handle protruding from her upper abdomen when she looked down.

Sarah Weir, who had been in a relationship with Philip Ainsworth for 18 months, ran to a neighbor’s house and screamed, “I’m going to die!”

“I could see blood all over my clothing and was frightened I was going to bleed out,” she told Liverpool Crown Court.

Miss Weir was brought to the hospital after an ambulance and police were dispatched.

On Friday, June 18, Ainsworth, 39, of Sparrow Close, Widnes, was sentenced to 28 months in prison after admitting to unlawfully wounding her.

Judge Neil Flewitt, QC, told the defendant, who has a history of domestic violence against a prior girlfriend, that he had no doubt Ms Weir was vulnerable.

“She was intoxicated in bed in her own house, it took place against a domestic setting, and there was the use of a weapon,” Judge Flewitt stated.

He said that a psychiatric evaluation revealed that he has a history of mental and behavioral difficulties as a result of alcoholism, and that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

The judge acknowledged that while on remand in prison, he took steps to treat his drinking problems, and Ms Weir intends to restore their connection in the future.

“I am aware of her attitude,” Judge Flewitt stated, “but it is in the public interest that those who conduct crimes of domestic violence of this nature, particularly with firearms, are severely punished.”

Prosecutor Natalia Cornwall told the court that the couple had been together for 18 months in February of this year, and Ms Weir stated their relationship was “usually excellent” except for the fact that he drank alcohol.

When he was inebriated, she described him as “a completely different guy,” angry and paranoid. The summary comes to a close.