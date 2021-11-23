While posing for a social video, a man is struck by a train and dies.

In India, a 22-year-old guy was killed by a train while posing for a video along a railway track.

Sanju Choure, a Madhya Pradesh resident, was struck and murdered on Saturday. Choure is seen standing too close to the railway line as the train approaches in a video of the incident. The train’s driver can be seen blaring his horn, after which the automobile approaches Choure and collides with him. Since then, the video has gone popular on social media.

Choure allegedly planned to make a “daring” video of himself and post it to his social media account, according to the police. According to the media outlet The Times of India, Choure’s companion who shot the video stated the train hit him in “the blink of an eye.”

There are some graphic pictures in the video. Viewers are cautioned to use caution.

“At around 5:30 p.m., the individual was making a video with a friend for uploading to social media accounts when he was hit by a train in the Sharaddev Baba neighborhood. He was brought to the hospital, where doctors immediately declared him dead “According to India Today, officer Nagesh Verma of the Pathrota police station said.

The police are investigating the incident.

In a similar event, a man died after being struck while standing in front of a moving train in the state of Telangana. A witness captured video of the incident, which showed the man standing in the center of a rail track as a train approached. On the platform, other people could be heard yelling at the man to move out of the way. The train driver also blasted the horn several times to warn the victim. But he remained motionless until the locomotive slammed into him. According to The Times of India, the authorities discovered the individual was mentally disturbed after an initial investigation.

In another incidence, two 14-year-old boys were crushed to death by a train while playing a popular cellphone game. The police discovered two cellphones at the site, one of which was still playing the video game.