While police sawed through the front door, a man flung drugs into his neighbor’s yard.

A drug dealer who was found in possession of a “significant” amount of drugs was sentenced to prison.

When David Baldwin, 57, of Alder Street in Newton-Le-Willows, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on Friday, he was described as a “street trader.”

The prosecutor, Christopher Stables, told the court that on September 26, 2017, police officers conducted a search warrant at the Alder Street property.

Two officers attended the back of the property as many officers used an electric saw on the front door.

Officers were concerned about noises and, when entering the back yard, spotted Baldwin with ‘hands on the wall’ to a neighboring house, ‘dropping stuff’ over – subsequently discovered to be large amounts of cocaine.

He ‘rushed into the home, closing the back door’ when he saw the police officers.

Officers eventually got access and conducted a ‘thorough search’ that lasted over three hours, yielding a’substantial quantity’ of drugs, including cocaine, cannabis, synthetic cannabis, pills, and amphetamine, as well as scales, cash, and a cellphone, according to Mr Stables.

Additional drugs were discovered in a neighboring automobile, and a mobile phone on the kitchen counter had drug-related messages, according to the prosecutor.

Baldwin rejected the charges in court, stating that an unidentified guy had left a suitcase at his house several hours before police arrived, which CCTV footage indicated was not the case.

Baldwin, on the other hand, was ‘not charged’ and instead freed under investigation.

Mr Stables stated that on November 19, 2018, about 7.30 p.m., a second search warrant was conducted at the same home, yielding a’substantial number of drugs,’ as well as a phone and a stun gun found in an outbuilding ‘in working order,’ as well as a charger.

Baldwin, who has a criminal record, was described as “operating his own organization” in terms of drug buying and selling, with a “wide choice of substances available.”

“The reality is, this is a street dealer selling drugs to street users,” defense attorney Neil Baki said.

“Summary ends,” he continued, adding that Baldwin did not lead a “lavish lifestyle” and instead became involved with narcotics.