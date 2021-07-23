While playing with friends on a busy beach, a 15-year-old girl was dragged into the water and raped by a teen.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old male who dragged her into the sea on a crowded English beach.

According to police, the victim and her pals were playing on the beach in Bournemouth on Wednesday afternoon when their ball landed in front of the suspect. The child returned the ball to the group and began speaking with the victim. According to BBC News, he then allegedly dragged the child deeper into the sea and raped her.

Following the event, a police report was filed. The guy told the victim he was 17 years old and on his way to Birmingham, according to the victim.

The suspect, who may be of Pakistani heritage and have tanned complexion, is currently being sought by police. He stands roughly 5 feet and 7 inches tall, with a thin-but-muscular build. He has short dark hair that is pushed back and appears to have been clipped recently. He was last spotted in a pair of gray swimming trunks.

According to the Manchester Evening News, “a complete investigation into this event is underway, and we are continuing to support the victim while we do our inquiries.”

“I know that the beach was fairly busy on the day of the incident, so I am appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed what happened to please come forward,” Seymour stated to the outlet, urging witnesses to assist hunt down the culprit. Also, everyone who was on the beach near the Oceanarium should analyze any photographs or video recordings they took to see if they recorded anything of interest.”

“We appreciate that this incident will raise concern in the community, and we want to remind the public that officers from the local neighborhood policing team will be patrolling the area and can be approached with any concerns,” he added.

Anyone with information on the event or the suspect can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting the occurrence number 55210115587. Witnesses who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers via their website, Crimestoppers-uk.org, or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.