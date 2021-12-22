While playing with friends in the park, a 3-year-old girl was mauled to death by five dogs.

The youngster, named as Laxmi, was playing with her pals near her home when the dogs suddenly attacked her, according to police.

Laxmi’s father, a park gardener, heard “the snarls of dogs and children shouting” and went to check on her, only to discover her bleeding profusely.

The young lady was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The incident occurred on Friday, but local media covered it on Tuesday.

“At 2:45 p.m., we received word from ABG Hospital that a girl kid had been taken to the hospital dead. Following that, the body was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for an autopsy. The girl’s parents said she was severely hurt after being attacked by dogs at a park “Hindustan Times quoted a police officer as saying.

A case has been filed, and the parents’ statements have been recorded. The body of the youngster was sent for autopsy, and police are awaiting the results.

Locals were outraged by the incident, with some claiming that a group of kids flung stones at the dogs, prompting them to attack Laxmi.

“While the older children were able to flee, Laxmi was unaware of the danger and was bitten by the dogs,” a cop told The Times of India, adding, “Many people also said that dog bites are common in the area.” We are investigating such claims.” While the authorities refused to comment on the dogs’ whereabouts, residents stated the dogs had not been apprehended as of Saturday.

A 6-year-old boy was killed by dogs at his grandparents’ home in New Mexico last month. The youngster gained access to the dogs’ enclosure in his grandparents’ garden. He was assaulted and suffered serious injuries to his upper body. The kid was evacuated to a nearby hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.