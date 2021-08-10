While playing with a gun inside the house, a 2-year-old child accidentally shoots and kills his father.

On Sunday, a 2-year-old boy in Gastonia, North Carolina, picked up a rifle and accidently shot his father inside their home.

The toddler discovered the gun on the table and began to play with it. According to the boy’s grandma, the father was sitting on the couch when his kid pulled the trigger. When the incident occurred, the toddler and his parents were apparently visiting the boy’s grandmother.

Markovia Lashawn Durham, 29, was found dead with gunshot wounds at a residence on West Fifth Avenue by police.

The event has been investigated by the Gastonia Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

“A lot of people think the child is aware that there is a gun in the setting. Jennifer Fredell-Saucier, guns teacher and proprietor of Southern Belle Firearms Training, told WSOC-TV, “That’s dangerous and that’s not usually the case.” She claims that because actual firearms are sometimes difficult to differentiate from toys, children mistake them for toys.

“Even children as young as seven or ten years old may not be aware of the distinction. They don’t realize the dangers that a firearm may cause,” Fredell-Saucier said, adding that gun owners are responsible for their family’s safety and must properly secure their firearms so that a youngster can’t obtain it.

Anyone with knowledge on the event can contact Detective Fleming at (704) 866-6878 to assist with the investigation.

A teenager in Oklahoma unintentionally shot and killed his mother while handling a gun in their living room earlier this month. According to investigators, the 16-year-old killed himself after realizing he had shot his mother. The gun went off by accident, and the bullet passed through a wall, striking the boy’s mother in the head. The teen was brought to the hospital, but he was unable to be rescued.

“Handling a firearm and having it go off must have been terrible in and of itself. But then to turn around and see the result of that, shooting your own mother, I can’t image how he felt,” Del City Police Department Major Bradley Rule said at the time.