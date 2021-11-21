While playing video games in his own room, a teen boy was killed by a stray bullet.

Authorities say a stray bullet killed a 13-year-old boy in his own bedroom in Pasadena, California, on Saturday night.

When a shooting occurred near his home, the youngster, whose name has not been given to the public, was reportedly playing video games.

At this moment, neither the cause nor the perpetrators of the shooting are known. 3-5 shots are thought to have been fired near the boy’s home. At least one of these bullets impacted him through his bedroom window.

Other members of his family tracked him down and asked for assistance.

When emergency responders arrived at the home, they discovered the teen had been shot. The person was given CPR on the scene before being transferred to a local hospital. He was reported deceased not long after that.

“Please, please, please come forward to the Pasadena Police Department if you know anything about this horrific incident, or if you saw anything,” urged Mark Goodman, the city’s police commander, in a statement. “We will keep your personal information private. What we want to do is uncover and prosecute the persons who are involved for this awful occurrence.” According to KTLA, Pasadena Police Chief John Perez added, “We’re looking at all the accessible video that we have.” “There’s so much we have to look at because there’s so much video, and we just don’t look at the time it happened,” she says. Perez described the victim as a “straight-A” student who was innocent.

“For our community, it’s an absolute tragedy,” he remarked. “This 13-year-old was completely blameless.” He was doing what 13-year-olds do at home, playing computer games.” Neighbor Jovita Gonzalez told the Pasadena Morning-Star that she heard two shots on Saturday night and went outside to see what was going on. She noticed the boy’s family in the front yard, where the father remained immobile and the mother sobbed.

“She stretched out and held me without saying anything,” Gonzalez said. “She continued pointing to her lung and crying, ‘They wounded my son,’ and asked if the ambulance was coming.” Gonzalez also stated that there had been a number of shootings in the neighborhood in recent months.

“We’re exhausted.” This is a condensed version of the information.